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ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 869.03 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 20.68% to Rs 142.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 869.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 771.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales869.03771.56 13 OPM %34.0435.86 -PBDT251.56231.61 9 PBT179.49161.10 11 NP142.39117.99 21

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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