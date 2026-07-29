ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 869.03 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 20.68% to Rs 142.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 869.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 771.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.869.03771.5634.0435.86251.56231.61179.49161.10142.39117.99

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