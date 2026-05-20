ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 200.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 752.29 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 200.10% to Rs 281.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 752.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 702.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.08% to Rs 619.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 3114.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2879.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.