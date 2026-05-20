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ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 200.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 752.29 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 200.10% to Rs 281.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 752.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 702.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.08% to Rs 619.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 3114.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2879.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales752.29702.60 7 3114.892879.26 8 OPM %36.2135.92 -35.9635.33 - PBDT228.98206.12 11 935.28804.33 16 PBT159.41128.87 24 655.78488.87 34 NP281.6193.84 200 619.52351.84 76

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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