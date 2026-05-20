Eris Lifesciences spurts after Q4 PAT skyrockets 200% YoY to Rs 282 cr

Eris Lifesciences surged 8.57% to Rs 1,455.25 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 200.09% to Rs 281.61 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 93.84 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations rose 7.26% to Rs 756.56 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 159.41 crore in Q4 FY26, up 23.69% from Rs 128.87 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter EBITDA stood at Rs 274 crore, up 8% compared with Rs 252 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 36.2% in Q4 FY26 as against 35.8% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from domestic branded formulation (DBF) business jumped 12% YoY to Rs 671 crore in Q4 FY26. The International Business fell 8% to Rs 86 crore in Q4 FY26. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.21 per fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each (721%) for FY27. It has fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligibility for the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid on or before June 19, 2026. Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.