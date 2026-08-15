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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 47.87% to Rs 6.24 crore

Net Loss of Eros International Media reported to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 29.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.87% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.244.22 48 OPM %-207.21-652.84 -PBDT-10.42-29.38 65 PBT-10.43-29.43 65 NP-10.43-29.43 65

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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