Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST
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Sales decline 51.00% to Rs 5.87 crore

Net Loss of Eros International Media reported to Rs 78.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 51.00% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 137.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 115.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.50% to Rs 29.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.8711.98 -51 29.4063.22 -54 OPM %-1593.87-657.60 --535.78-195.19 - PBDT-78.51-30.89 -154 -134.45119.24 PL PBT-78.55-30.95 -154 -134.64118.92 PL NP-78.54-22.58 -248 -137.36115.02 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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