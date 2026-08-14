ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 46.33% to Rs 1.68 croreNet profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 46.33% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.683.13 -46 OPM %2.982.24 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.05 -40
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