Esaar (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 220.92% to Rs 6.29 croreNet profit of Esaar (India) reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 220.92% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.291.96 221 OPM %52.94-704.59 -PBDT1.81-17.07 LP PBT1.76-17.12 LP NP1.65-17.12 LP
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