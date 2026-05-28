Esab India standalone net profit declines 8.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 395.75 crore

Net profit of Esab India declined 8.18% to Rs 43.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 395.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.83% to Rs 206.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 1508.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1373.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.