Esab India standalone net profit rises 37.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 421.12 croreNet profit of Esab India rose 37.13% to Rs 56.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 421.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 352.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales421.12352.02 20 OPM %18.8016.80 -PBDT80.6559.37 36 PBT76.0355.10 38 NP56.1440.94 37
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