Esab India standalone net profit rises 37.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 421.12 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 37.13% to Rs 56.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 421.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 352.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.421.12352.0218.8016.8080.6559.3776.0355.1056.1440.94

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