ESAF SFB ends sharply higher after posting PAT of Rs 80 crore for Q1 FY27

ESAF Small Finance Bank surged 16.06% to end at Rs 42.35 after the bank reported a net profit of Rs 80.08 crore for Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 81.22 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Net total income for the period under added up to Rs 832.32 crore, up 45.3% YoY.

Net interest income jumped by 54.6% to Rs 584.08 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 377.87 crore in Q1 FY26.

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) increased by 179.4% to Rs 348.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter from Rs 124.92 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies rose by 3.3% YoY to Rs 241.96 crore in Q1 FY27. The bank has recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 107.02 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 109.20 crore in Q1 FY26. Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 5.40% as against 7.48% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 0.83% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 3.77% as on 30 June 2025. Total deposits grew by 19% YoY to Rs 26,924 crore while total gross advances grew by 27% on YoY basis to Rs 23,216 crore as on 30 June 2026.