Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 11.55% to Rs 995.08 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 183.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.55% to Rs 995.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 892.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 166.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 521.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 8.30% to Rs 3537.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3857.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income995.08892.06 12 3537.183857.53 -8 OPM %30.458.08 -22.5618.25 - PBDT27.09-240.84 LP -228.40-634.97 64 PBT27.09-240.84 LP -228.40-634.97 64 NP23.51-183.19 LP -166.40-521.39 68

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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