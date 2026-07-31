ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 80.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 32.54% to Rs 1097.77 croreNet profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 80.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 32.54% to Rs 1097.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 828.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1097.77828.23 33 OPM %33.9317.63 -PBDT107.02-109.20 LP PBT107.02-109.20 LP NP80.08-81.22 LP
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