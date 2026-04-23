Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, Amal Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and Williamson Magor & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2026.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, Amal Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and Williamson Magor & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2026.

Escorp Asset Management Ltd crashed 9.09% to Rs 104.05 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 819 shares in the past one month.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd lost 8.96% to Rs 90.09. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15036 shares in the past one month. Amal Ltd tumbled 7.78% to Rs 606. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20800 shares in the past one month. Incredible Industries Ltd slipped 7.63% to Rs 34.63. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23306 shares in the past one month.