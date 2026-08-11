Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit rises 460.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 684.75% to Rs 4.63 croreNet profit of Escorp Asset Management rose 460.27% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 684.75% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.630.59 685 OPM %97.6289.83 -PBDT4.820.87 454 PBT4.820.87 454 NP4.090.73 460
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