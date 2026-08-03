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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 72.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 72.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 28.30% to Rs 3207.55 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota declined 72.38% to Rs 385.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1397.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 3207.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2500.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3207.552500.05 28 OPM %11.0512.86 -PBDT557.11473.52 18 PBT492.14413.94 19 NP385.941397.11 -72

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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