Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 72.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.30% to Rs 3207.55 croreNet profit of Escorts Kubota declined 72.38% to Rs 385.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1397.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 3207.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2500.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3207.552500.05 28 OPM %11.0512.86 -PBDT557.11473.52 18 PBT492.14413.94 19 NP385.941397.11 -72
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