Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 72.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.30% to Rs 3207.55 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota declined 72.38% to Rs 385.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1397.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 3207.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2500.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3207.552500.0511.0512.86557.11473.52492.14413.94385.941397.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News