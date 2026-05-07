Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 0.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 2968.16 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 0.66% to Rs 320.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 2968.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2444.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.27% to Rs 2394.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1264.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 11540.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10243.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.