Escorts Kubota reported a 22.0% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for July 2026, with total volumes rising to 8,731 units compared with 7,154 units in July 2025.

Domestic tractor sales stood at 8,194 units in July 2026, registering a growth of 23.7% compared with 6,624 units sold in July 2025. The company said growth momentum remained positive during the month, supported by steady performance across wholesale and retail segments.

The company said improved rainfall during July reduced the cumulative rainfall deficit to 14-15%, while Kharif sowing activity gathered pace, supporting rural demand and sentiment. It added that rural fundamentals remain resilient. However, Kharif crop and monsoon progression, the delayed festive season in Q3, input cost pressures and the high base effect in the coming months remain key factors to monitor.

Export tractor sales rose 1.3% year on year to 537 units in July 2026, up from 530 units in July 2025. For the period from April to July 2026, total tractor sales aggregated to 45,593 units, registering a growth of 20.8% from 37,735 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the company's Construction Equipment Business Division sold 534 machines in July 2026, registering a growth of 49.2% compared with 358 machines sold in the corresponding month last year. The company said the construction equipment industry maintained growth momentum during the month, supported by a lower base in the year-ago period following the implementation of BSV emission norms, sustained infrastructure activity, continued government capex, a robust project pipeline and increasing export opportunities. However, it added that ongoing geopolitical developments remain an area to watch as they could impact sentiment, commodity costs and overall business conditions.