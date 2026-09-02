Escorts Kubota launches 50HP Farmtrac 6055 Classic 'Dark Edition'

Also expands PROMAXX series with 47 HT PROMAXX and the 50 PROMAXX

Escorts Kubota marked three decades of its Farmtrac brand in India with two new offerings. The 6055 Classic 'Dark Edition' is the first all-black tractor in the Farmtrac portfolio, a 55 HP category model offered in both two-wheel drive (2WD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) variants.

Alongside it, the PROMAXX series has been expanded under "PROMAXX 2.0" with two new models, the 47 HT PROMAXX (47 HP) and the 50 PROMAXX (50 HP category), both available in 2WD and 4WD.

The company operates three tractor brands in India, namely Kubota, Farmtrac and Powertrac, catering to premium, entry-premium and value segments respectively. Escorts launched Farmtrac in 1995, and the brand today spans the 26 HP to 60 HP range in India.