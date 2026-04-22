Escorts Kubota launches new Digitrac models under Powertrac tractors

Escorts Kubota has announced the launch of the Digitrac series under Powertrac. With this launch, the company expands the Digitrac range from its existing two models to a comprehensive series of five, spanning the 45-55 HP category range. The series is designed for advanced agricultural and heavy haulage applications and is being launched pan India.

Escorts Kubota operates three tractor brands in India Kubota , Farmtrac & Powertrac catering to premium, entry-premium and value segments respectively. The Digitrac series sits within the Powertrac brand. This is the company's fourth major tractor introduction since February 2025, following the Farmtrac Promaxx series, the Kubota MU4201 and the Powertrac Shaurya paddy series.