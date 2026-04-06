Escorts Kubota slides as tractor prices to rise from 15 April 2026

Escorts Kubota declined 1.45% to Rs 2,804 after the company announced that it will increase prices of its tractors under the Agri Machinery Business Division, excluding the Kubota brand, with effect from 15 April 2026.

The company stated that the price revision will vary across different models, variants, and geographies.

The official announcement was made on 3 April 2026.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics

The companys consolidated net profit increased 11.8% to Rs 358.32 crore on an 11.3% jump in net sales to Rs 3,280.49 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.