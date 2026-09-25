ESDS Software Solution consolidated net profit rises 13.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 133.66 croreNet profit of ESDS Software Solution rose 13.97% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 133.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales133.66124.59 7 OPM %41.9042.11 -PBDT54.9450.02 10 PBT36.4734.68 5 NP29.2825.69 14
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