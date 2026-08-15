Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 83.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 37.36 crore

Net profit of Espire Hospitality rose 83.22% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 37.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.3631.7118.5023.946.934.213.351.912.621.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News