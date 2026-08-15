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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 83.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 83.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:01 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 37.36 crore

Net profit of Espire Hospitality rose 83.22% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 37.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.3631.71 18 OPM %18.5023.94 -PBDT6.934.21 65 PBT3.351.91 75 NP2.621.43 83

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

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