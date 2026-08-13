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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essar Shipping consolidated net profit rises 742.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Essar Shipping consolidated net profit rises 742.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales decline 97.63% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Essar Shipping rose 742.14% to Rs 230.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 97.63% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.041.69 -98 OPM %-7475.00-279.29 -PBDT-27.4127.55 PL PBT-27.6127.36 PL NP230.4127.36 742

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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