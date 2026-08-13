Essar Shipping consolidated net profit rises 742.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 97.63% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Essar Shipping rose 742.14% to Rs 230.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 97.63% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.041.69-7475.00-279.29-27.4127.55-27.6127.36230.4127.36

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