Essar Shipping consolidated net profit rises 742.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 97.63% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Essar Shipping rose 742.14% to Rs 230.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 97.63% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.041.69 -98 OPM %-7475.00-279.29 -PBDT-27.4127.55 PL PBT-27.6127.36 PL NP230.4127.36 742
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