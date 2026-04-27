Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.16% to Rs 32.12 crore

Net Loss of Essen Speciality Films reported to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.16% to Rs 32.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 163.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.