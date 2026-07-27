Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 79.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.10% to Rs 31.65 crore

Net profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 79.78% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.10% to Rs 31.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.6541.161.838.550.603.82-0.362.280.361.78

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