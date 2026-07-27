Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 79.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.10% to Rs 31.65 croreNet profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 79.78% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.10% to Rs 31.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.6541.16 -23 OPM %1.838.55 -PBDT0.603.82 -84 PBT-0.362.28 PL NP0.361.78 -80
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