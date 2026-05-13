Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ester Industries consolidated net profit rises 301.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Ester Industries consolidated net profit rises 301.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 343.82 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries rose 301.53% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 343.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 1375.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1282.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales343.82319.26 8 1375.191282.14 7 OPM %12.2211.42 -6.7611.46 - PBDT27.1023.46 16 45.6596.56 -53 PBT9.446.37 48 -24.2827.81 PL NP7.871.96 302 -27.4713.70 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 233.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 67.65% in the March 2026 quarter

JSL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story