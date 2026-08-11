Ester Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.78% to Rs 432.16 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries reported to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.78% to Rs 432.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 338.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.432.16338.2011.376.0141.8413.4823.53-3.8118.62-7.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News