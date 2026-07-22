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Eternal consolidated net profit rises 268.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 182.00% to Rs 20211.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal rose 268.00% to Rs 92.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 182.00% to Rs 20211.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7167.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20211.007167.00 182 OPM %2.941.60 -PBDT818.00402.00 103 PBT272.0088.00 209 NP92.0025.00 268

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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