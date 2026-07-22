Eternal consolidated net profit rises 268.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 182.00% to Rs 20211.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal rose 268.00% to Rs 92.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 182.00% to Rs 20211.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7167.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20211.007167.002.941.60818.00402.00272.0088.0092.0025.00

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