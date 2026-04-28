Eternal consolidated net profit rises 346.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 196.45% to Rs 17292.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal rose 346.15% to Rs 174.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 196.45% to Rs 17292.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5833.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.55% to Rs 366.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 527.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 168.56% to Rs 54364.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20243.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.