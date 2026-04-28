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Eternal consolidated net profit rises 346.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 196.45% to Rs 17292.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal rose 346.15% to Rs 174.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 196.45% to Rs 17292.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5833.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.55% to Rs 366.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 527.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 168.56% to Rs 54364.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20243.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17292.005833.00 196 54364.0020243.00 169 OPM %2.811.23 -2.223.15 - PBDT696.00384.00 81 2212.001560.00 42 PBT228.0097.00 135 615.00697.00 -12 NP174.0039.00 346 366.00527.00 -31

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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