Eternal reported a 268% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 92 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations soared 182% YoY to Rs 20,211 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, consolidated net profit declined 47.12%, while revenue from operations increased 16.88%.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 209.09% YoY to Rs 272 crore during the quarter.

The company's Food Delivery business reported a 33.1% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 3,537 crore, while net order value (NOV) grew 20.1% to Rs 10,769 crore. Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a % of NOV) improved to 5.5% during the quarter, with the business delivering an absolute adjusted EBITDA of Rs 606 crore, a YoY growth of 155%. Average monthly transacting customers increased 18.77% to 27.2 million in Q1 FY27 compared with 22.9 million in Q1 FY26.

The Quick Commerce (Blinkit) business continued to deliver robust growth, with revenue surging 552.7% year-on-year to Rs 15,664 crore. NOV increased 86.2% to Rs 17,132 crore, while the segment reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of Rs 102 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 162 crore in Q1 FY26. Net average order value (NAOV) stood at Rs 518 in Q1 FY27, down 0.57% compared with Rs 521 in Q1 FY26. The company added 200 net new stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 2,443 as of the quarter ending 30th June 2026. Revenue from the Going-Out business increased 53.6% year-on-year to Rs 318 crore, while NOV rose 59.8% to Rs 3,218 crore. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 65 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from the Hyperpure segment declined 54.9% YoY to Rs 1,034 crore. However, the business turned adjusted EBITDA positive at Rs 6 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 18 crore a year ago. The company's Others segment, comprising Bistro and Nugget, reported adjusted revenue of Rs 95 crore, up from Rs 4 crore in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to Rs 94 crore from Rs 45 crore, reflecting higher investments to scale both businesses. Meanwhile, the board approved the transfer of the 'Nugget by Zomato' business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Carthero Technologies (CTPL), through a business transfer agreement as part of an internal restructuring exercise. The Nugget business will be transferred on a slump sale basis for a cash consideration of Rs 35 crore, subject to agreed adjustments. The transaction, which is a related-party transaction conducted at arm's length, is expected to be completed within 30 days of the execution of the agreement.