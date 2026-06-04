Ethanol blending program has saved India Rs1.84 lakh crore in foreign exchange

Flex Fuel Vehicles offer India a practical solution to reduce crude oil imports, strengthen the rural economy through ethanol demand, and advance low-carbon mobility, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said recently. India has one of the world's largest two-wheeler ecosystems with an active two-wheeler fleet of over 300 million vehicles. The flex-fuel technology has the potential to transform mobility at an unprecedented scale.

The ethanol blending program of Government of India, since ESY 2014-15 has saved India ₹1.84 lakh crore in foreign exchange, resulted in 302 lakh metric tonnes crude oil substitution and 909 lakh metric tonnes reduction in CO₂ emissions. The significant output is that the program has added Rs 1.58 lakh crore earnings to farmers turning our Annadatas to Urjadatas.