Ethos consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.99% to Rs 414.01 crore

Net profit of Ethos declined 3.30% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.99% to Rs 414.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.58% to Rs 94.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.81% to Rs 1612.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1251.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.