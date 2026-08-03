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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ethos consolidated net profit rises 47.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Ethos consolidated net profit rises 47.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 461.71 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 47.90% to Rs 28.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 461.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 346.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales461.71346.32 33 OPM %12.9712.99 -PBDT65.2245.14 44 PBT39.1326.12 50 NP28.1319.02 48

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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