Ethos consolidated net profit rises 47.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 461.71 croreNet profit of Ethos rose 47.90% to Rs 28.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 461.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 346.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales461.71346.32 33 OPM %12.9712.99 -PBDT65.2245.14 44 PBT39.1326.12 50 NP28.1319.02 48
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