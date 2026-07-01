Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/INR gains half a percent to move near 109 mark
Euro slipped today, failing to sustain around one-week high against the US dollar as tepid inflation data weighed on the sentiments. Eurozone inflation slowed to a three-month low in June, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Inflation eased to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent in May. EUR/USD pair dipped after hitting above 1.1470 mark yesterday and currently quotes at 1.1425, down 0.28% on the day. European equities are witnessing choppy moves and US dollar is fairly steady above 101 mark. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are 108.87, up 0.54% on the day.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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