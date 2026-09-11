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EUR/USD around two-week high as Lagarde highlights inflation pressures

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Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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Euro edged up today after bottoming out around 1.1600 mark against the US dollar in highly volatile trades after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its key three interest rates by 0.25% on Thursday, bringing the deposit rate to 2.5%. This was the second-rate hike in three months and the ECB president Christine Lagarde described the decision as a no-brainer, likely paving way for further rate increases in coming months. She noted that the conflict in the Middle East continues to generate inflation pressures, and inflation is set to remain well above target for an extended period. EUR/USD pair moved up further today and currently quotes at 1.1653, up 0.33% on the day and hovering around two-week high. On NSE, EUR/INR futures edged up impressively and are currently quoting at 111.45, up 0.19% on the day.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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