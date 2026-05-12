EUR/USD breaks under 1.1800 mark ahead of German economic sentiment data

Euro eased a little after recent gains as markets eyed a firm undertone in the US dollar index and maintained caution ahead of the German economic sentiment data. EUR/USD had approached near three-week high in last session but failed to sustain and saw accelerated losses today after breaking under 1.1800 mark. It currently trades at 1.1765, down 0.25% on the day. European equities are off to a weak start and German DAX has lost around 1% as the US has rejected Iran's peace plan. EUR/INR futures on NSE are 112.59, up 0.24% on the day. The counter has moved in a thin range throughout the session today.

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