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EUR/USD breaks under 1.1800 mark ahead of German economic sentiment data

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Euro eased a little after recent gains as markets eyed a firm undertone in the US dollar index and maintained caution ahead of the German economic sentiment data. EUR/USD had approached near three-week high in last session but failed to sustain and saw accelerated losses today after breaking under 1.1800 mark. It currently trades at 1.1765, down 0.25% on the day. European equities are off to a weak start and German DAX has lost around 1% as the US has rejected Iran's peace plan. EUR/INR futures on NSE are 112.59, up 0.24% on the day. The counter has moved in a thin range throughout the session today.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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