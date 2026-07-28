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EUR/USD pair slipped near one-month low on sustained correction. EUR/USD currently quotes at 1.1378, down marginally on the day and testing one-month low. The German 10-year Bund yield eased after hitting 15-year high last week and overall sentiments are choppy for the debt markets amid corrective mood in crude oil. Euro has mostly turned lower this month but the overall movement has been very sideways. On the equities front, the European markets are up modestly and could offer some support to the single currency. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 108.84, down 0.46% on the day.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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