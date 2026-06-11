Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD eyes ECB monetary policy outcome
Euro is witnessing tepid moves as focus has fully shifted to monetary policy action. The European Central Bank is set to announce its monetary policy decision at its June meeting today. The Frankfurt-based institution is likely to raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points, taking the deposit facility rate to 2.25% from 2%. EUR/USD pair is down 0.19% at 1.1529. However, on NSE, EUR/INR futures are up 0.32% at 110.63.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige unveils convention centre in Bengaluru Airport City

BHEL receives LNTP contract worth Rs 90 cr

NLC India signs MoU with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute

Nifty ends below 23,200 level; broader mrkt underperforms

Fractal Analytics ends higher after unveiling AI-native solution for e-commerce platform

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story