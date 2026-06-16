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EUR/USD fails to sustain around two-week high, Euro area trade balance moves into deficit

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Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Euro eased yesterday, failing to sustain around two-week high amid tepid economic cues. The euro area trade balance moved into a deficit in April due to the surge in imports, according to official data released Monday. The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 1.0 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 4.9 billion in March. In the same period last year, the trade surplus totalled EUR 8.7 billion. This weighed on the single currency while the US dollar index edged up as currency market participants eyed further clarity on the US-Iran peace deal. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1626, down 0.09% on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 109.81, down 0.26% on the day.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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