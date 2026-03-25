EUR/USD is holding above 1.1600 mark against the US dollar. The single currency has edged up amid good risk appetite and is currently quoting at 1.1642, up 0.14% on the day. European stocks surged today, extending gains from the previous session after US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran were in negotiations. European indices rose around 1-1.5% following this. On NSE, EUR/INR is up 0.21% at 109.68 right now.

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