Euro stayed lax today as US-Iran war uncertainty supported the US dollar. EUR/USD quotes at 1.1580, almost unchanged on the day and is nearing one-week low. Economic cues were tepid for the pair. German consumer sentiment is set to deteriorate in April due to economic concerns over the war in Iran, survey results published jointly by NIQ/GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed Thursday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to -28.0 in April from -24.8 in the previous month. This weighed on the German stocks too. The benchmark DAX index closed down 1.50% in last session. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting up marginally at 109.80.

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