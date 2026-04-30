EUR/USD lingers around 1.1700 mark ahead of ECB monetary policy announcement

EUR/USD pair currently trades at 1.1702, up 0.32% on the day as investors looked ahead to the monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank. Economic growth remains tepid in the region but soaring crude oil prices are pushing up inflationary pressures. The Eurozone's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2026, the European Commission's statistical office Eurostat announced on Thursday. Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU. In the previous quarter, the figures stood at 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively. Annual inflation in the euro area came in at 3% in April, up from last month's figure of 2.6%. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 111.60, up 0.21% on the day.

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