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EUR/USD pair is up marginally from six-week low but is confined in a range on Friday. The pair is currently quoting at 1.1523, up marginally on the day. ECB President Christine Lagarde speech is in focus today as markets will look for signals regarding the inflation outlook and the ECBs monetary policy direction. The single currency moved up above 1.1500-mark yesterday Eurozone annual inflation accelerated to 3.2% in August 2026 from 2.8% in July, matching May's two-and-a-half-year high. Meanwhile, risky assets are stable as DOW has come off three-month low and treasury yields are off multi-year high. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 110.33, up marginally on the day.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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