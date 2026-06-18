Euro fell sharply yesterday against the US dollar as its inability to sustain around two-week high clubbed with a slightly hawkish stance by the US Fed in its latest monetary policy meeting weighed on the currency. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1524, down 0.48% on the day after shedding more than 0.60% in last session. European equities have started on a tepid note as well. Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has warned this week that high energy prices are starting to feed through to other parts of the economy. This can also keep Euro on the edge. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 108.52, down 1.15% on the day as a drop under 109 mark stayed in place.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News