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EUR/USD steady after mild rise in Euro area consumer inflation

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Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Euro is holding steady around 1.1590 mark today against the US dollar. The euro area annual consumer inflation rate edged up bit, coming in at 1.9% in February 2026, up from 1.7% in January. However, a year earlier, the rate was 2.3%. European Union annual inflation was 2.1% in February 2026, up from 2.0% in January. A year earlier, the rate was 2.7%. This did not led to major changes in the EUR/USD pair as general unease owing to US-Iran war and mixed equities capped the overall movement.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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