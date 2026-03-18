EUR/USD steady after mild rise in Euro area consumer inflation

Euro is holding steady around 1.1590 mark today against the US dollar. The euro area annual consumer inflation rate edged up bit, coming in at 1.9% in February 2026, up from 1.7% in January. However, a year earlier, the rate was 2.3%. European Union annual inflation was 2.1% in February 2026, up from 2.0% in January. A year earlier, the rate was 2.7%. This did not led to major changes in the EUR/USD pair as general unease owing to US-Iran war and mixed equities capped the overall movement.

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