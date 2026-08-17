EUR/USD tops 1.1600 mark on firm economic cues, holds at two-month high

Euro continued to edge higher against the US dollar today, topping two-month high above 1.1600 mark. The single currency has been boosted by strength in economic growth and labour markets. The gross domestic product (GDP) in the euro area increased by 0.4 per cent and in the European Union (EU) by 0.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter. The growth marks an improvement from the first quarter, when GDP was unchanged in the euro area and rose 0.1 per cent in the EU. Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, GDP increased by 1.0 per cent in the euro area and 1.2 per cent in the EU, up from annual growth of 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, in the previous quarter. Labour markets also displayed steady growth. The number of employed people rose 0.1 per cent in both the euro area and the EU compared with the previous quarter. YoY, employment increased by 0.5 per cent in both regions. EUR/USD pair moved up impressively on Friday and currently trades at 1.1600, up 0.16% on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are up 0.40% at 110.82.

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