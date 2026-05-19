Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 3.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 683.72 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 3.09% to Rs 51.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 683.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 612.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.08% to Rs 162.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 2709.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2436.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.