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Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 3.09% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 1:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 683.72 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 3.09% to Rs 51.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 683.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 612.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.08% to Rs 162.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 2709.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2436.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales683.72612.65 12 2709.062436.91 11 OPM %12.5112.58 -11.5610.90 - PBDT88.6080.36 10 329.19274.52 20 PBT68.5765.28 5 259.74216.52 20 NP51.0349.50 3 162.63164.40 -1

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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