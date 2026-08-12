Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 47.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 700.40 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 47.31% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 700.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 607.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.700.40607.879.9110.1275.7467.9357.0852.0756.9838.68

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