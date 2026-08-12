Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 47.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 700.40 croreNet profit of Eureka Forbes rose 47.31% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 700.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 607.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales700.40607.87 15 OPM %9.9110.12 -PBDT75.7467.93 11 PBT57.0852.07 10 NP56.9838.68 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content