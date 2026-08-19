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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 99.89% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Eureka Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.89% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.0437.51 -100 OPM %-525.000.21 -PBDT-0.210.08 PL PBT-0.210.08 PL NP-0.210.08 PL

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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