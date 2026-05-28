Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 37.92% to Rs 24.30 crore

Net loss of Eureka Industries reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.92% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.65% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 125.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.3039.14 -38 125.1485.32 47 OPM %-7.331.56 --0.842.66 - PBDT-0.480.48 PL 0.212.14 -90 PBT-0.480.48 PL 0.212.14 -90 NP-0.490.48 PL 0.202.14 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the March 2026 quarter

MPL Plastics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 17.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story